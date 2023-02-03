Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car

Officers found the woman at the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Suspects are outstanding. Detectives are at the scene investigating.

Police have not yet released the following information:

The identity of the woman

Descriptions of the outstanding suspects

The events leading up to the shooting

Whether the woman was shot while driving her car of before she started driving

