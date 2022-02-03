Phoenix police looking for suspect who stabbed man to death

The victim was killed at an apartment complex near Rose Lane and Black Canyon Highway.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a suspect who stabbed a man to death Thursday morning at an apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to Black Canyon Highway and Rose Lane at about 1:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Detectives are currently looking for witnesses and collecting evidence related to the crime. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.