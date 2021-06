The shooting happened near 15th and Camelback Road around 5 p.m.

PHOENIX — A shooting involving a Phoenix Police Department officer happened Thursday afternoon.

Police have not explained the circumstances leading up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

The area has been closed off during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

