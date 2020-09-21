Authorities searching for 2 men after incident involving Phoenix police

The department said it was searching for a 2006 gray or silver Nissan Altima, with an Arizona license plate #CVE6090.

PHOENIX — Authorities were searching for two men after a police officer was injured in an incident in Phoenix early Monday.

Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers were on patrol in the area of 19th and Northern avenues around 6:15 a.m. when they spotted a car, ran its license plates and discovered that it was a stolen vehicle.

Additional officers who were responding to the scene found the same vehicle near 21st and Dunlap avenues, Cox said.

As one of the officers was exiting their car to contact the suspects, whoever was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle allegedly drove and struck the officer's passenger side door, which hit the officer, Cox said.

The officer suffered minor injuries. The officer shot at the suspects, who drove away from the scene. Cox said she doesn't believe the suspects were struck.

The stolen vehicle was last seen on Interstate 17 southbound near Indian School Road, Cox said.

The suspects are still on the loose. They are believed to be two men. The driver was identified as a man between 25 and 30 years old with a red bandana and black hat. There was no description given for the passenger.

The department did not immediately say how many officers were involved.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.