5-month-old kidnapped from foster family's home in Central Phoenix

On Saturday, a 5-month-old was taken from her foster family's home by her biological mother. Police say the child's safety is a major concern.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for 5-month-old Eunice Salinas after she was forcibly taken from her foster family's home by her biological mother, Angelica Salinas.

The department said that Angelica entered the foster family's home near 48th Street and Van Buren Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and "forcibly removed" Eunice from the family's care.

Eunice is described as being 5-months old, 2-feet 6-inches tall, and having black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink flowered onesie.

Angelica is described as being 24-years-old and standing 4-feet 10-inches, roughly 135 pounds.

Police did not release information on what Angelica was last seen wearing, or if a vehicle was involved in the incident.

Phoenix Police is actively working this case. If you have any information please call 911 or Missing person unit at 602-534-2121 pic.twitter.com/yuYf1QpXkm — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 7, 2022

Phoenix Police said that Eunice's safety is a major concern, and asks that anyone with information on the child's location call 911 as soon as possible.

Anyone with information can also contact the Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

This is a developing story, and information is subject to change. Stay with us at 12News as we continue to update you on the latest.

