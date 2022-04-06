Police searching for woman who lit fire inside Phoenix medical facility

Police say a woman went up to the third floor of the building in the afternoon and lit a large box on fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Police are asking for tips to find the woman who started a fire inside a Phoenix biotech company last month.

The arson happened on March 7 at Castle Biosciences Inc. on 7th Street south of Indian School Road. Police said a woman went up to the third floor of the building in the afternoon and lit a large box on fire,

Here’s a photo and police description of the suspect:

25 to 35 years old

Short hair

Last seen wearing a blue shirt with jeans and black and white shoes

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police.

There is a Silent Witness reward of up to $1,000 for a tip leading to an arrest.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed