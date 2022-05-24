Phoenix police searching for suspect after man dies from head trauma in Phoenix

Robert Armstrong, 62, was hit in the head and face with rocks. He later died at the scene from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 62-year-old man was found on April 22 with significant trauma to his head and face.

A security guard found Robert Armstrong around 7:30 a.m. who was believed to be asleep on a bench near a business at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

An unknown suspect reportedly approached him and threw multiple river rocks at him killing him, police said.

The suspect then ran off toward a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Silent Witness

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed