Phoenix police searching for suspect in Laveen Village

The victim was found near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide in Laveen Village early Saturday morning.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 5:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Early information suggests that the victim was shot following an altercation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed