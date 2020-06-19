Phoenix police searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A search is on for a suspect in a shooting that left a person dead and two others in the hospital Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people had been shot. One person was already dead, while the other two were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police are searching for a suspect connected with the shooting, but officers couldn’t provide a description or say whether they were still armed.

The details about what led up the shooting are still under investigation.