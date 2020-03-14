PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for tips to find the suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month.

Police say the suspect told the clerk “don’t make me shoot you” before demanding cash and cigarettes.

The robbery happened at a Circle K near Van Buren Street and I-17 around 4 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as possibly being a woman, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS.

