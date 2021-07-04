Phoenix police searching for hit-and-run suspect who killed pedestrian

The incident took place near the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Tuesday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Phoenix, police said.

Officers arrived to the scene in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after receiving reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said.

They found a man at the scene with significant injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle driver involved in the incident, as the individual fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department's Media Relations Unit said that there is not a description of the vehicle to share.

The investigation is ongoing.