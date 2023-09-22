PD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix, driver outstanding

The crash happened Thursday evening near 7th Street and Buckeye Road leaving Leonardo Cortez, 20, dead, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a driver that took off from the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., 20-year-old Leonardo Cortez was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing midblock near 7th Street and Buckeye Road, city police said.

First responders attempted life saving measures, but Cortez died on the scene.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved was driving northbound on 7th Street. The crash is still under investigation, and police encourage anyone with information to call Silent Witness.

