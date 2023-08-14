MCSO searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

The truck struck two pedestrians before driving away late Sunday night, sheriff's office officials said. One of the people hit died at the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash late Sunday night. Two pedestrians were struck, and one later died at the hospital, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. near 39th and Southern avenues in Phoenix. Two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were hit by a truck which drove off from the scene.

Both people were taken to the hospital, and the man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The truck was described as "a possibly silver, white, or light colored vehicle." Authorities expect that the vehicle's front end was damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011 or MCSO Tips at 602-876-8477.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed