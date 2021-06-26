Phoenix police searching for 2 kids in stolen car

The suspect, Eddie Jones, allegedly took a vehicle with the two children inside from a CVS near 44th Street and McDowell Road, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two children who were in a car that was stolen from a CVS near 44th Street and McDowell Road on Saturday, police said.

Havanna and Joseph Shackleford are 1-year-old twins with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

The twins were in a car outside of the CVS when Eddie Jones got into the driver seat and stole the vehicle with them inside around 4 p.m., police said.

The car is a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder with the license plate number AZ 1CA6RB.

Jones was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and made comments about driving to New Mexico, police said.

Police did not confirm whether or not Jones knew the children.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car or the children is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

