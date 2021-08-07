x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot, injured by Phoenix police after reportedly pointing gun at officers

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near I-17 and Northern Avenue on Thursday night, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and injured a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. 

The incident happened at a home near I-17 and Northern Avenue on Thursday night, police said. 

When police arrived, the man who called 911 went outside and pointed a gun at the officers, according to police. 

The officers fired, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.  

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles