Man shot, injured by Phoenix police after reportedly pointing gun at officers

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and injured a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.
The incident happened at a home near I-17 and Northern Avenue on Thursday night, police said.
When police arrived, the man who called 911 went outside and pointed a gun at the officers, according to police.
The officers fired, hitting the man.
He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.
