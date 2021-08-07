Man shot, injured by Phoenix police after reportedly pointing gun at officers

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near I-17 and Northern Avenue on Thursday night, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and injured a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The incident happened at a home near I-17 and Northern Avenue on Thursday night, police said.

When police arrived, the man who called 911 went outside and pointed a gun at the officers, according to police.

The officers fired, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Up to Speed