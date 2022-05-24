Phoenix police report finding gun hidden inside baby seat

Two people were taken into custody Monday in Phoenix after police allegedly found firearms and drugs in a hotel room where an infant had been living.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two people on suspicion of endangering an infant by concealing firearms inside the baby's car seat.

Dwayne Jones and Suly Placencia-Sierra were taken into custody Monday after police searched their hotel room near 16th Street and Morten Avenue and uncovered evidence of illicit activity.

Court records show investigators reported finding drug paraphernalia in a diaper bag and a bag of methamphetamine on top of a dresser.

Officers additionally reported finding weapons concealed inside a car seat presumably used by the suspects' infant.

"A Glock handgun and Sig Sauer handgun were located hidden inside the lining of the baby's car seat in the bedroom of the hotel room," police officers wrote in a report.

Inside a car allegedly belonging to the suspects, Phoenix police reported finding additional drug paraphernalia near a child's car seat.

Jones' criminal history restricts his ability to handle or possess firearms, records show.

Jones denied owning the firearms recovered by police but admitted to using drugs and claimed he tried not to expose the infant to the drug use, court records.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail on various drugs and weapons charges.

