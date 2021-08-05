Phoenix police release body camera footage of shooting involving officers

Police recorded an incident in which they shot a suspect after he pointed a shotgun at them following a pursuit, the department says.

Editors note: The above video is from a May 8 newscast.

The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage from a shooting incident between officers and a suspect on May 7.

Around 11:30 p.m., a patrol sergeant noticed a suspicious vehicle and saw who he believed was the driver holding a shotgun out the window, the department said.

The sergeant said that he heard a gunshot come from the car as he attempted to pass it.

The sergeant called dispatch with the details of the vehicle saying that he believed he was shot at. He continued following the car as he waited for backup to arrive, the department said.

A pursuit began when the suspect refused to stop.

As officers followed the suspect, they were informed by dispatch that the vehicle was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road, the department said.

Officers used a grappler -- a tool designed to bring a vehicle to a stop by disabling the rear axel -- to stop the car near Happy Valley Road and 56th Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin E. Weaver, allegedly pointed his firearm at officers before one fired at him and struck him, the department said.

Officers began medical aid before Weaver was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the Maricopa County Attorney General's Office.

Below is the edited video of the incident from PPD.

