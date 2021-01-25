Phoenix police release edited video of officers shooting, killing armed man who was holding a baby

"He has a kid hostage right now. He has a gun. One gun shot already," an officer is heard saying in the video.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from the Jan. 9 report on the shooting.

Phoenix police released edited body-worn camera video, surveillance video and 911 calls from an incident when officers shot and killed an armed man who was holding a baby earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Jan. 9 around 3:15 p.m. on Van Buren Street near Seventh Avenue.

Investigators say the incident began at a nearby hotel.

The hotel manager called 911 claiming a man and woman were fighting. The hotel manager told the 911 operator the man was "beating his old lady."

A short time later, a woman called 911 from the hotel. She said the man took her baby.

"My husband just took my baby. He has a gun. He's loaded. He took the baby. He is trying to kill him. He's fired. He's shooting...he's going to kill people," the woman is heard telling the 911 operator.

Police said the man was later identified as 37-year-old Paul Bolden. And the woman on the call was his girlfriend and the baby was his son.

Other reports from the scene alleged Bolden was shooting a gun in the street and holding the baby, according to police.

Investigators said the first officer at the scene got there about a minute after the first 911 call.

The officer said he witnessed Bolden fire his gun.

"He has a kid hostage right now. He has a gun. One gun shot already," the officer is recorded saying on his body-worn camera.

"Put the kid down, man stop," the officer said as two others arrived on scene.

Another officer, armed with a rifle, shot Bolden when the officer saw him point the gun at the baby, according to police.

That officer's body-worn camera view is obstructed by a car door.

Officers are seen and heard rushing in after Bolden is down and one officer grabs the baby and runs away.

Bolden is taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been with the department for four years.

View the video that has been edited by Phoenix police below.