Phoenix police release photos of suspect vehicle linked to fatal shooting of Valley woman

Stella Montes was shot and killed while driving near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Dec. 9. Police have released photos of the suspect vehicle.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Dec. 10.

The Phoenix Police Department has released photos of a vehicle they believe may be connected with the homicide of a Valley woman.

On December 9, Stella Montes was driving near 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road when she was shot by someone in another vehicle following a traffic altercation.

Police say the shooting suspect may have been driving a white 2015 Dodge Challenger with Arizona license plate AMA 3BC.

At the time of the shooting, Montes' fiancé and pregnant daughter were also in the car. The suspect fled immediately following the shooting.

A spokesperson from the Phoenix police told 12 News the department “is working diligently on this case, but in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, I cannot share any details at this time.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. They are also organizing a car wash on December 18 and 19 at The Purple Turtle on 51st Ave and Indian School starting at 9:30 a.m.

Up to Speed