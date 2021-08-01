Phoenix police release body camera video of Christmas morning shooting

An officer shot Samuel Vasquez after he, allegedly, drove over a sidewalk into a front yard where people were standing.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body-worn camera footage from an incident where an officer shot and injured a man in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Police said officers responded to a domestic dispute during a family gathering at a home near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road.

A person called 911 saying a man, later identified as Samuel Vasquez, threatened a person with a knife. He then reportedly got in a SUV and crashed into a parked van that someone was standing near.

The caller also said there was a child in the vehicle, according to police. Police later found out the child was taken inside before police got there.

“Um he's tryin' a… Uh my nieces boyfriend trying to run over my… My niece and he already crashed into my husband's van" the caller told the 911 operator. “And he has a knife on him."

In a portion of doorbell camera footage, released by police, loud crashing can be heard. Police said, at this point, Vasquez was ramming his SUV into the van parked in front of the house.

When officers got there it appeared Vasquez was leaving the scene, however, moments later he returned. Police said he drove over the sidewalk and onto the front yard of the home where multiple people were standing.

In an officer's body-worn camera video, you can see and hear the officer running toward a woman's screams. As the officer gets closer, the officer is seen shooting at Vasquez in the SUV.

He was hit.

Vasquez was ordered to get out of the SUV and get on the ground.

He gets out, bleeding and lays on the ground.

Vasquez was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was released a few days later and arrested for multiple aggravated assault charges.

The officer involved is assigned to the Maryvale Estrella Precinct and has been with the department for three and half years.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Below is the edited video from the Phoenix Police Department.