Phoenix police release body cam video of shooting that left 1 officer dead, 2 wounded

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released an edited video of the March shooting that killed veteran officer Cmdr. Greg Carnicle and left two other officers wounded.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 40th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road after two residents were trying to evict another roommate who was later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry Mcilveen.

Officers can be heard in the video negotiating with Mcilveen, but police say he still refused to cooperate.

“I feel like all of you are (expletive) with me,” Mcilveen can be heard saying.

After police say Mcilveen locked himself inside his room, Carnicle and several other officers can be seen moving up the stairs of the two-story home in an attempt to reach the suspect.

What followed in the video is a fusillade of gunshots followed by screams and another officer returning fire.

“Commander down,” one officer can be heard telling dispatchers.

The video below was created by the police department and contains graphic content and profanity.



The other two officers injured were Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Huber, both of whom survived the shooting.

Mcilveen was later shot and killed by officers.