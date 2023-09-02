Phoenix police officers injured during traffic stop

During a traffic stop in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues, the driver ran away from officers.

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers were injured during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, the city's police department said.

Just after 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near 19th and Dunlap avenues. According to police, the driver, after pulling over, ran away from the stop. He was later caught and detained.

The two officers reportedly sustained minor injuries from the incident and the male suspect will be booked later today for resisting arrest, according to Phoenix police.

