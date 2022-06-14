Phoenix police officer shot in Laveen, authorities say

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a Phoenix police officer was shot in Laveen on Tuesday and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

The Phoenix Police Department only said that the officer was on duty when the incident happened.

They have not been identified and, but police later said that the officer was rushed to the hospital and is stable.

Details of the shooting are limited at this time.

There is no suspect information.

Police are urging people to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.