Phoenix police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of 40th and Oak streets. The officer is expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — An officer with the Phoenix Police Department is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight on Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th and Oak street between a marked police car and a civilian vehicle.

First responders with the fire department had to extricate the apparently trapped officer from their car. The officer was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The people in the other vehicle got out of their car and fled from the scene on foot, but police said they were soon found and arrested.

Police are still investigating the crash to determine what led up to the crash and whether or not alcohol and speed played a part in the incident.

The suspects haven't been identified at this time. Authorities said there will likely be an update later in the day.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with new information.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.