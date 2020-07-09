Phoenix police officer hurt while chasing suspect

Officer responded to calls of a fight that broke out around 2:50 p.m. near 17th and Missouri avenues.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after getting injured while chasing down a suspect.

Investigators say one suspect ran and jumped a wall when officers arrived. One officer tried to chase the suspect, but the officer was hurt while hopping over the wall.

Police say the officer suffered a serious injury but will make a full recovery.