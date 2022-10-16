Phoenix police officer arrested for sex crimes

Phoenix police say there is no current evidence to indicate any sex act occurred on duty or in a police vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An officer with the Phoenix Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning for sex crimes.

Police say that Michael Martinez was arrested by officers and charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Upon his release, Martinez will be assigned to his home while an administrative investigation is underway.

Phoenix police say there is no current evidence to indicate any sex act occurred on duty or in a police vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.