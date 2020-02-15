PHOENIX — Investigators are asking for help in identifying two suspects in a violent robbery last month in Phoenix.

Police say the men targeted the victim after he got off a bus along 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on January 24. One suspect held the victim down as the other threatened him with a knife, and he was stabbed as he struggled to escape.

The suspects pinned the victim to the ground as they continued to rob him, but he managed to fight them off and run. The suspects stole his backpack before he could escape.

Police describe both suspects as men in their early to mid-20s. One suspect is about 6-foot and 230 pounds with tattoos of a demon on his left shoulder and Asian characters on his left forearm.

The other suspect is about 5-foot-8-inches and 170 pounds and was wearing a red shirt, maroon jacket, red bandanna around his neck, black pants and a gray hat at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to call police at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

