Suspects in stolen car try to ram patrolling police officers, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the suspects who fled from a car that nearly hit patrolling police officers driving in West Phoenix, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the incident happened Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Patrolling officers were driving in the area when a car drove at them and came close to hitting them.

The car sped away into a neighborhood as officers turned around to follow them, according to police.

Police said the officers drove into the neighborhood, where they discovered the car had crashed. Multiple occupants ran from the car following the crash.

Further investigation revealed the car had been stolen.

Police are currently looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

