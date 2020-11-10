Phoenix police make an arrest in Sunday morning shooting

A shooting in the early morning of Oct. 11 left one man dead and another injured. Police have arrested a suspect.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man for murder and aggravated assault after a shooting at 6900 West Pierce Street early Sunday morning.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Juan Borbon-Hurtado, 52, for his involvement in the incident, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at a residence after neighbors reported hearing people arguing inside followed by gunshots around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, they located two victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Arturo Rios, 33, was pronounced dead when they arrived. The other victim, 41, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.