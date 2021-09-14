Phoenix police looking for suspect who attacked woman and threw her in canal

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly threw a woman into a canal in north Phoenix after he sexually assaulted her Monday morning.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning and throwing her into a canal in north Phoenix.

Authorities said they responded to the 200 block of East Las Palmaritas Drive at about 7:30 a.m. and made contact with a woman who reported she had been attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The woman had been jogging that morning before she was attacked by the assailant and thrown into a nearby water canal, police said.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. Phoenix police said the case is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and 12 News will provide updates as they become available.

