Phoenix police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Phoenix police said a black colored SUV believed to be a Chevy Tahoe hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on Glendale Avenue and then left the scene.

PHOENIX — Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Glendale Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said on Jan. 14, a male pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle, described as a black colored full-size SUV, near 35th and Glendale avenues. Investigators said they believe the vehicle was a Chevy Tahoe.

According to police, the victim was found unresponsive on the ground. Officers attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses told officers the vehicle hit the victim while he was walking north, crossing Glendale Avenue. The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

