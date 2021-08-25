Phoenix police looking for suspect accused of assaulting 62-year-old man

Authorities say the victim sustained serious head injuries and remains in the hospital.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a 62-year-old man on July 28 near 19th and Peoria avenues.

The victim is still in hospital for serious head injuries he sustained after the suspect struck him across the face.

The assault reportedly happened at 5:45 p.m.

Police have described the suspect as a man between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 190 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

