Phoenix police officer shoots man after he reportedly drove toward bystanders

As police were walking around outside the home, the man allegedly drove over a curb toward people gathered in the front yard.

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a Phoenix police officer shot a man while responding to a domestic violence situation early Christmas morning.

Police were called to an aggravated assault and domestic violence call around 1 a.m. at a home near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road, investigators said.

Police said the call described a 25-year-old man trying to run over the victim with his vehicle. The man allegedly rammed a parked van and drove off before police got there.

One officer fired at the man, "stopping the threat," police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The officer involved has two years of service.

There were no injuries to any officers or other community members.