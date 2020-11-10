Phoenix police investigating shooting incident

Officers are working to identify a suspect and motive after a shooting, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday night near South Central Avenue and East Mohave Street.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. about unknown trouble. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers are working to identify a suspect and trying to get a suspect description, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.