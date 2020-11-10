x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

Phoenix police investigating shooting incident

Officers are working to identify a suspect and motive after a shooting, police say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday night near South Central Avenue and East Mohave Street. 

Officers were called around 7 p.m. about unknown trouble. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound, police said. 

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injury, police said. 

Officers are working to identify a suspect and trying to get a suspect description, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles