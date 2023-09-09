Phoenix police investigating 'shooting incident' involving officer

Phoenix police said the incident happened Saturday night, near 91st and Glendale avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a shooting involving a Phoenix police officer, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a victim was held at gunpoint by a suspect.

The incident happened Saturday night, near 91st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.

The initial call about the incident came from the west Phoenix area but the shooting incident happened in Glendale, according to authorities.

Police initially received a call about an aggravated assault in a neighborhood in Phoenix, near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. They were informed the suspect was holding a victim at gunpoint at the location.

Officers then located the suspect near 91st and Glendale avenues, in Glendale.

Police did not release information about injuries.

The police department posted about the shooting incident on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Phoenix Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting incident that occurred in the area of 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.



Local traffic in the area will be closed off during this investigation. The suspect is not outstanding. pic.twitter.com/fmVJvbs12d — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 10, 2023

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

