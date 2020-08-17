Phoenix police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wound

Police are working an ongoing investigation to find the suspect involved in the homicide.

PHOENIX — On Aug. 16 at around 5 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a gunshot victim call at a hospital near 1100 East McDowell Road.

Thomas Garcia, 30, was pronounced dead at the hospital and police were notified that the shooting took place in the area of 1300 East Grant Street, police said.

Detectives served a search warrant in connection with the homicide. There have been no suspect leads.

Police asked that anyone with information contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or the Violent Crimes Unit at 602-262-6141.