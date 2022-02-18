Phoenix police investigating homicide in West Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road Friday.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Phoenix early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road around 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. Police said Brian Donin, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspects were possibly two men on bicycles.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 602-262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

