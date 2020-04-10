Person found dead at shooting scene in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that took place just before noon on Sunday.
Around 11:45 a.m., Phoenix officers responded to a parking lot for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they located a victim on the scene, police said.
Responding fire personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.
Information is limited and police are looking for the person responsible. The public is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any information.