Phoenix police investigating fatal shooting east of Midtown Phoenix

Phoenix police said that the man was shot Friday night near 16th Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road Friday night, Phoenix Police Department officials said. Police believe that the shooting may have been an act of self-defense.

Officers were called to the area Friday evening where they found 55-year-old Cal Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police detained a man on the scene that they suspected to be connected to the shooting. However, early information suggests that the alleged shooter acted in self-defense, police said. He was released pending the investigation.

Officials said the case will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete to determine if they'll be pressing charges.

