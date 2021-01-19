2 people shot, killed at Phoenix townhome complex; police working to identify suspect

Police were called to a townhome complex near 41st Drive and Camelback Road around 9:15 a.m.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded to a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a townhome complex near 41st Drive and Camelback Road around 9:15 a.m.

They say they found two people dead with gunshot wounds.

Police found a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

Investigators say they are still working to determine who the shooter is and whether there is a suspect at large or if one of the two victims is the shooter.

Police believe the two were in some type of relationship.

Investigators say it is still very early in the investigation and they expect to have more information later.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.