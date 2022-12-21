Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix

Phoenix police officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene.

Authorities said witnesses told officers the suspect walked a short distance away and then turned the gun on himself.

Police said the employee was treated by emergency crews but was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators said the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

