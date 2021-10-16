Phoenix police investigating death of mother of 5

A woman later identified as Cleopatra Morton was found with a gunshot wound near 40th Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday night, police said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot to death on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 40th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a woman with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, later identified as Cleopatra Morton, died as a result of her injuries.

Morton was a mother of five and her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

The Phoenix police are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update for more information.

Up to Speed