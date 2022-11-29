Phoenix police investigating deadly stabbing, woman detained

A man is dead following a stabbing near 29th and Sweetwater Avenues.

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in north Phoenix. According to police, officers responded to the scene at an apartment complex near 29th and Sweetwater Avenues on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who was bleeding and unresponsive. A short time later, fire crews responded and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman was detained following the stabbing.

Further details about the incident are expected to be released on Wednesday morning.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

