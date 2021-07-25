Phoenix police investigating deadly stabbing

The victim was located in a residential area near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after a stabbing victim died on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to a residential area near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road for reports of a man bleeding in the street, police said.

Officers located the victim and transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed