Phoenix police investigating shooting that left man dead

Crime

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Phoenix left a man dead Monday afternoon.

Phoenix police got calls of a shooting near 25th Avenue and McLellan Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not given a description of the suspect.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

