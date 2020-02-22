PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that happened at grocery stores.

Detectives aren’t sure if the pair of robberies are connected, but there are some similarities between the cases.

The first robbery happened at a Sprouts on Ray Road on January 31. Surveillance video shows a disguised suspect threatening employees with a gun and demanding money. After robbing the store, the suspect fled in an SUV with a roof rack.

Police describe the suspect in this case as about 5-foot-9 man with a medium build and between 25 and 35 years old.

On February 18, a Safeway on Chandler Boulevard was robbed by an armed man as well. Police say the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at employees and a customer while ordering them to the ground. The suspect then entered the office area of the store and demanded cash.

The suspect in the most recent crime is described as 30 to 40 years old, around 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 480-WITNESS.

