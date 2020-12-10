Phoenix police investigate shooting

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are working to find a suspect connected with a shooting that wounded one person in the parking lot of a business in the area of 3500 West Glendale Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers are working to get a suspect description. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.