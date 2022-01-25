Early morning police pursuit ends with car crash, fire in Phoenix

The suspect got out of the crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound, but officers say they did not fire their weapons.

PHOENIX — An early, Tuesday morning police pursuit ended with a car fire and a suspect in the hospital with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers started pursuing the driver when they got a call about the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver reportedly fired multiple shots at law enforcement until the driver crashed their car near the intersection of 7th Street and Baseline Road. Police said the car hit a center median, a fire hydrant and another vehicle before coming to a rest on the sidewalk and catching on fire.

The suspect got out of the crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. It is unknown at this time where the wound came from as the pursuing officers said they did not fire their guns.

The suspect is now in the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, officers said. The driver of the vehicle the suspect hit was not injured.

The intersection of 7th Street and Baseline Road is closed as investigators examine the scene, the department said. There was no estimated time of reopening given.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Latest Arizona News

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.