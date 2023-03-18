1 dead, 5 injured including two Phoenix police officers after hit-and-run crash

Police said that a police patrol car was one of the 4 hit, and both officers inside had to be taken to the hospital. The suspect is still outstanding.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man is on the run from police after allegedly causing a fatal crash involving five vehicles, including a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Friday night near 34th Street and McDowell Road. Officers found that five vehicles including a marked patrol car were involved, and one vehicle caught fire.

Five people, including two young boys, an adult man, and the two Phoenix Police officers in the patrol car had to be taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in one of the other cars was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say that the driver of "what appears to be the at fault vehicle" ran from the scene following the crash. He has not been found.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the crash. Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed