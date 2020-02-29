PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after someone shot at one of the department’s patrol cars early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m. Investigators are at the scene of a vehicle they believe was used by the suspect when they shot at the patrol car.

No officers were hurt.

Multiple people were detained, but officers say no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

RELATED:

- 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

- DPS troopers trade gunfire with murder suspects during I-40 chase

- One man killed in overnight shooting at O'Kelley's in Mesa